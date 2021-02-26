10 times Offaly people were absolutely gas craic

The time this lad couldn't get up a hill at the races...

In 2012, there was a student day at Limerick racecourse, and this lad apparently from Portarlington stole the show. Gravity got the better of the poor chap as he tried to reach the top of a very tamely sloped hill. The hat adds to the drama as the fact that it stays on his head, and his glasses don't fall off his face, are nothing short of miraculous. He's determined, however, to get a look at the runners in the next race as each time he falls and attempts to get back up, he brings his mangled newspaper with him.

The time Diarmuid got his hair cut on Jimmy Kimmel...

Diarmuid Higgins, from Offaly, was on holiday in San Diego when he wound up sitting in front of millions of Americans on one of America's most popular chat shows. Jimmy Kimmel's sidekick Guillermo laid into Diarmuid's head during a haircut skit, but the laid back Offaly man didn't seem to mind. Free haircut, lads! Can't bate that.

This election poster...

This Clara man went into full D'Unbelievables mode when he ran in the 2007 General Election in the old Laois-Offaly constituency. The hair, the open neck shirt, all hallmarks of a man of the people, as he claimed to be. He even had an election song and his poster popped up across the media, including a discussion on RTE's 'The Panel.' Sadly, John failed to reach the quota. A tragedy of our times!

Joe's long journey home from the pub...

Prominent Midlands 103 GAA commentator Joe Troy saw his 2016 Snapchat story from a night out go viral. The Offaly man plotted a late night walk home from Shinrone to Rath after a good night on the beer left him stranded. He reckoned he could make it in four and a half hours, but ended up getting picked up by his more than patient Mammy. You've got to love Joe's optimism.

Shane Lowry dishing out cans on the PGA Tour...

In 2017, Shane Lowry hit peak Shane Lowry when he shot an astonishing 66 round and proceeded to hand out cans of Guinness to the jubilant crowd on the 16th hole at the Phoenix Open. Lowry is certainly a fan favourite, and a few free cans can do no harm to that reputation. What a time to be alive!

The lads at Wimbledon...

Offaly jerseys have a habit of turning up in all sorts of places (excluding Croke Park recently), but it looks more than a little out of place at the frightfully posh Wimbledon tennis competition in London. In 2015, this lad wasn't fazed and got stuck into the action on court. We're not sure if they are his mates beside him, but we are definitely claiming the guy in the cowboy hat - he is having a great time, fair play to him! No strawberries and cream for us, horsebox!

The globetrotting Offaly jersey...

Technically not an Offaly person, but we'll claim this man anyway. Turning up at Wimbledon is one thing, but parading around Nigeria in an Offaly jersey is a whole other class of madness. This documentary was about oil money in Africa, but this guy insisted on reliving the glory days of the 90s with this classic Faithful ensemble. #UíbhFhailíAbu

When we brought rapping farmers to the Toy Show...

Peak Offaly. A young lad, Fionn Molloy, from Tullamore in a farmer suit, rapping his little heart out. Fionn joined Ryan on the 2015 Late Late Toy Show, and after appearing shy at first, transformed into a fierce rapper, spitting lyrics about his favourite subject - not crime or drugs - tractors. What a man! #StraightOuttathePloughing.

Politician disappears into thin air...

During a link from RTÉ News to the 2009 Fianna Fail Ard Fheis, a gaggle of weary-looking politicians gather around David Davin-Power. Edenderry politician, John Foley, the bearded gentleman two from the right of Davin-Power, seemed to completely vanish from the screen. When he re-appeared to right himself, he stood up facing the wrong direction, before smoothly swinging around like nothing had happened. Click here to watch the hilarious disappearing act.

When a four-year-old got lost in a GAA jersey...

Over-sized jerseys were a problem for all underage GAA players, but few have ever been more lost in one than little Cody Kenny when he togged out for the Belmont GAA Under-8 hurling team during a blitz in 2016. We hear he grew into the game well that day but has yet to grow into the jersey.