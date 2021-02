Another great Offaly GAA man has passed away

Offaly GAA have led tributes to hugely popular Offaly GAA stalwart Jimmy Hogan who has sadly passed away.

"A loyal member of Birr Gaa, Jimmy was Treasurer/ Assistant Treasurer of the County Board for over 30 years & was also a Leinster Council delegate and Bord na nOg officer," Offaly GAA said.

"Indeed, he worked closely in the latter role with Martin Heffernan and Tony Cassidy, who also passed away recently."

May he rest in peace.