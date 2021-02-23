Huge sadness following death of Offaly GAA stalwart

Offaly GAA have led tributes following the death of Martin Heffernan.

Offaly GAA said: "Another well-known Offaly Gael passed to his eternal reward today [Monday].

"Martin Heffernan served for several years as Offaly Bord na nOg Secretary, and before that was both a player and administrator with Tullamore GAA

"May he rest in peace."

Others in Offaly GAA circles paid tributes with Noel Russell describing him as "an excellent secretary, the best organiser" who "cared deeply for Offaly GAA."

Noel added: "Above all, Martin was a gentleman."

Warren O'Meara commented: "So sorry to hear about Martin, a brilliant secretary and organiser. Martin was a gentleman and I had many a great day with him. He is up there with his great friend and colleague Tony Cassidy, rest in peace Martin."