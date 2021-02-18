New traffic lights at junction in Offaly town of 'huge benefit'

THE switching on of traffic lights will make a huge difference in an Offaly town.

The new lights at the Erry Mill junction in Clara is of huge benefit to the area, a local councillor has stressed.

Cllr Frank Moran, speaking at last week's meeting of Tullamore Municipal District, thanked Area Engineer, John Connelly for switching on the lights the previous Monday.

“They will be of huge benefit to the town and the surrounding area,” outlined the Fianna Fail public representative.

He said he had informed Mr Connelly of teething problems with the lights and they had been sorted out.