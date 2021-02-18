WATCH: Staff of Offaly supermarket step up in style for Jerusalema Challenge

The staff of an Offaly supermarket step up in style for the Jerusalema Challenge.

Last week they recorded their Jerusalema video and posted it to their social channels.

Speaking about the challenge, Ben Kilmurray stated, "customers have been commending our efforts for lifting the spirits of the locals during this difficult time. It was very easy to get the staff involved. I suggested it early in the week and boom we were dancing away on Thursday and a local sensation the Friday. The main game was to lift local spirits and for some socially distanced staff bonding and it was well achieved. Owner Kieran stole the show with his end piece of his edition of Irish dancing."