OFFline resident won Best Irish Animation at IFTA 2020

2018 OFFline Resident, Jack O’Shea created the short film ‘The Dream Report’ during his residency in Birr, which went on to win Best Irish Animation at the 2020 The Irish Film & Television Academy (IFTA) awards.

Jack is an incredibly talented animator and OFFline were delighted to see him win such a prestigious award.

The OFFline Residency provides animators with a platform to work on their projects for six months, with support to help them thrive.

The residency is open to individuals or small teams of up to three animators. The successful candidates will receive free accommodation in Birr, Co. Offaly, as well as studio space, equipment and living expenses covered for six months.

If you are interested in developing your skills, focusing on your passion project and growing as animator

The application deadline is March 1 , with the successful applicants being selected March 15 and residency starting March 22 .