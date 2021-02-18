Provision for ambulance base made at site of proposed primary care in Offaly

Provision will be made for an ambulance base in the new Primary Care Centre proposed for Birr, it has been revealed.

Details of the services being provided at the PCC were revealed at a recent meeting between the Health Service Executive (HSE) and the members of the Birr Municipal District.

Speaking at the meeting, Cllr Peter Ormond asked whether a separate building would be provided for the ambulance service or would it be accommodated within the proposed PCC plans.

He also asked the HSE officials what happens to any HSE that would be vacated by a move to the PCC?

Replying, Joseph Ruane, Head of Primary Care, outlined firstly that there's a formal protocol in place to deal with any premises that would be vacated by a move to the PCC. “This triggers a process for disposing of a public building,” he added.

Regarding the ambulance service, the councillor was told that whether the base is incorporated in the building was worked through design space. However, there is 350 square metres earmarked within the accommodation list for a Birr ambulance base. This was, according to the HSE, to ensure that there's adequate space within the design for a base at this stage of the process.