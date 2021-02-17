WATCH: Staff of Offaly hotel absolutely smash it with brilliant Jerusalema Dance Challenge
Despite being closed in the Level 5 restrictions, the staff of an Offaly Hotel have gotten together for the Jerusalema Dance Challenge.
And the staff of the Tullamore Court Hotel have absolutely nailed it with a brilliant performance of the challenge that continues to sweep around the world.
We never miss a chance to dance here at the #Tullamore Court Hotel! Hope you all enjoy our #JerusalemaChallenge and look forward to welcoming you all back soon for some long-awaited entertainment and relaxation here at the Court! #Jerusalema #StayHome #StayHappy pic.twitter.com/tSbMpNUGA4— Tullamore Court Hotel (@Tullamore_Court) February 17, 2021
