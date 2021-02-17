WATCH: Staff of Offaly hotel absolutely smash it with brilliant Jerusalema Dance Challenge

Despite being closed in the Level 5 restrictions, the staff of an Offaly Hotel have gotten together for the Jerusalema Dance Challenge. 

And the staff of the Tullamore Court Hotel have absolutely nailed it with a brilliant performance of the challenge that continues to sweep around the world. 