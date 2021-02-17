WATCH: Tullamore hospital staff pull out all the stops in Jerusalema Dance Challenge

The Jerusalema Dance Challenge shows no signs of slowing down and the latest to take on the challenge are staff from the Midlands Regional Hospital in Tullamore.

The staff from the Oncology/Haematology Department, Midland Regional Hospital Tullamore have done their own rendition of the dance and it will put a smile on your face today.

Well done to our colleagues from the Oncology/Haematology Department, Midland Regional Hospital Tullamore for their own rendition of the jerusalema dance



Keep safe everyone and #HoldFirm #FrontLineHeroes @DMHospitalGroup @paulreiddublin @gmcrotty pic.twitter.com/xU8pdGuoo2 — Emily Mahon (@EmilyMahonMBA) February 13, 2021

And if your workplace or group has done their version, why not send it to us to news@offalyexpress.ie

