Offaly farmers urged to share their views on bog rewetting programme

OFFALY farmers are being urged to share their views on Bord na Móna's peatland rehabilitation projects' at an upcoming IFA meeting.

IFA is hosting an online farmer meeting on this matter via Microsoft Teams tonight (Tuesday, February 16) at 8 pm. The meeting will allow farmers to share their views on the Bord na Móna Peatlands Climate Action Scheme, which aims to rehabilitate and restore approximately 33,000 hectares in over 80 Bord na Móna bogs.

The meeting with be chaired by Brian Rushe, IFA Deputy President and will be addressed by Michael Biggins, IFA Rural Development Chairman and Paul O’Brien, IFA Environment Chairman.

Speaking in advance of the meeting, Brian Rushe said, "IFA has made it clear that farmers must be kept fully informed regarding this programme. Farmers have concerns about potential adverse impacts to their farmland during or following the rehabilitation process”.

"Farmers have had little input in the planning of the rehabilitation of peatlands to date. Our meeting tomorrow night is an opportunity for people to share their views and voice concerns they have. Farmers can register for the meeting online at ifa.ie.”