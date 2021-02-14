WATCH: Offaly teachers smash it in superb Jerusalema Dance challenge video
The teachers of an Offaly school have put on a stunning performance of the Jerusalema Dance challenge.
The video was made prior to the current Level 5 restrictions and in accordance with the Government Guidelines in place prior to Christmas but was just released last week.
And a four legged friend makes a great cameo!
A little snippet of out teachers taking part in the Jerusalema Dance challenge before Christmas. @emma_okelly . Well done to @GardaTraffic for their excellent performance in reply to the @swisspolice pic.twitter.com/DIGTsl68VV— St. Brendan’s CS Birr (@stbrendansbirr) February 3, 2021
