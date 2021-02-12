Man accused of leaving scene of accident in Offaly

A COURT hearing has been scheduled in relation to an allegation a man left the scene of a motor accident in Tullamore.

Thomas Reilly, 25, with an address at Room 608, Bonnington Hotel, Drumcondra, is accused of failing to keep a vehicle at the scene of a road traffic accident where damage was caused to another vehicle.

He is also accused of a breach of the peace on the same occasion and his solicitor, Patrick Martin, said the matter would be going to a hearing.

The hearing was fixed for November 1 next at Tullamore District Court.