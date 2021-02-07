Two Offaly groups receive boost from community fund

Two Offaly groups received funding from Bank of Ireland's Begin Together Community Fund.

It is part of Leinster Rugby's affiliate charity initiative where local causes receive support from the 2020 Begin Together Community fund.

There are two grantees in Offaly, Edenderry Swimming Pool, and Offaly Traveller Movement.

Edenderry Swimming Pool aims to encourage and promote swimming and meet the recreational, fitness and educational needs of the whole community including children, adults, the elderly, and those with special needs.

The Begin Together funding will be used to make the pool more inclusive and accessible, by rolling out a special needs program for children.

This will support users and their families to maintain a healthy lifestyle, supporting their physical and mental wellbeing

Offaly Traveller Movement is a community development organisation working towards social justice for travellers in Offaly through a partnership approach between the traveller community and the settled community.

The Begin Together grant will fund the ‘Young Mincéirs Tairean’ project which aims to equip young travellers with the tools to manage their mental health and wellbeing.

It will also include wellbeing activities such as art therapy, drumming, meditation and mindfulness and aim to empower young people to take responsibility for their own mental health and wellbeing.

Bank of Ireland’s Begin Together Community Fund will reopen for applications in the spring and works alongside Begin Together Arts Fund, and Begin Together Fund for Colleagues, as part of a multi-year commitment to support communities and local charities.