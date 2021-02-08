WATCH: Offaly teachers smash it in superb Jerusalema Dance challenge video

The teachers of an Offaly school have put on a stunning performance of the Jerusalema Dance challenge.

The video was made prior to the current Level 5 restrictions and in accordance with the Government Guidelines in place prior to Christmas but was just released last week.

And a four legged friend makes a great cameo!

See the full outstanding performance by CLICKING HERE