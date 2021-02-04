Offaly nursing home staff take on Jerusalema challenge and absolutely nail it

The staff and residents of an Offaly nursing home have taken on the Jerusalema challenge and absolutely nail it

The staff of Ealga Lodge Nursing Home in Shinrone were well up for the challenge and it looked like every one had great fun making the video.

But as good as the staff were, with a great Irish dancing solo, the show was stolen at the very end by one of the residents with moves Elvis would be proud of.

CLICK HERE TO WATCH THE VIDEO and make sure to watch it to the very end.