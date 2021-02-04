Offaly farmer honoured at National Awards

An Offaly farmer has been honoured at National Awards which this year had to be done a little differently.

John Moore of Lemrac Herd in Offaly placed joint third in the Under 80 section of the Irish Hol­stein Friesian Asso­ci­a­tion National Herds Competition 2020. John is pictured receiving his award from his neighbour and IHFA President, PJ Kelly.

Like everything else this year, the National Herds Competition had to be done a little differently. Due to travel restrictions and Covid protocols, herds in this year’s competition herds were judged on production and classification. Herds were entered by their clubs on the basis of successful performance at club level the previous year.

John is a member of the Laois Offaly Club and his club mate Kevin Flynn from Laois picked up second place in the Over 80 Category.