Former Tullamore priest to be installed as Archbishop of Dublin today

A former Tullamore based priest will be installed as the new Archbishop of Dublin this morning.

The installation of Dermot Farrell as the new Archbishop of Dublin will take place todauy (Tuesday, February 2) in St Mary’s Pro Cathedral at 10.30am.

A Westmeath native, he was appointed Curate in Tullamore Parish in the late 1980s after returning from studying in Rome.

The Principal Celebrant will be Archbishop Farrell. He will be joined by Archbishop Diarmuid Martin and His Excellency Archbishop Jude Thaddeus Okolo, Apostolic Nuncio to Ireland.

“Since my appointment by Pope Francis on December 29, I have been overwhelmed by the good wishes and support extended to me as I embark upon my new ministry as Archbishop of Dublin," said Archbishop Farrell ahead of the Mass of Thanksgiving.

"I am acutely conscious that, to be effective, my broad pastoral role will require collaboration with many people and will involve difficult decisions. I will continue to keep you all in my prayers and I ask that you please pray that the Holy Spirit will help guide and strengthen me in my new role as Archbishop.”

Due to public health restrictions caused by the coronavirus pandemic, this will not be a public Mass. However, people are invited to participate in the Mass which will be livestreamed on the cathedral webcam Watch and Listen Live | Archdiocese of Dublin (dublindiocese.ie) as well as on the Facebook page of the Archdiocese of Dublin.

Born in 1954, he began his studies for the priesthood at Saint Patrick’s College, Maynooth in 1972, obtaining a Bachelor of Science Degree in 1976, as part of his philosophical studies.

During his theological studies he was awarded a Bachelor in Divinity Degree in 1979 and a licence is Theology in 1981, both by the Pontifical University, Maynooth.

He was ordained to the priesthood in Saint Michael’s Church, Castletown-Geoghegan on 7 June 1980.

Upon the completion of his studies he was appointed as Curate in the Cathedral Parish of Christ the King, Mullingar. In 1985 he began doctoral studies in the Gregorian University and, in 1988, was awarded a Doctoral Degree in Theology , for a dissertation entitled: The Dogmatic Foundations of Bernard Häring’s Thought on Christian Morality as a Sacramental Way of Life.

His final year in Rome also saw him serving as a Director of Formation in the Pontifical Irish College.

Following his return from Rome he was appointed Curate in Tullamore Parish and in 1989-90 he began lecturing in Moral Theology at Saint Patrick’s College, Maynooth. In 1990 the Maynooth College Trustees appointed him Executive Assistant to the President of College and to membership of the Faculty of Theology, holding the post of Director of the one-year Religious Studies Programme.

In 1993 he was appointed Vice-President of Saint Patrick’s College, Maynooth, and in 1996 was appointed President of the College, a position he held until his retirement in 2007.

In 1997 he was named as an Honorary Prelate of his Holiness. From September 2007 until 2018 he served as Parish Priest of Dunboyne and Kilbride Parish, Co Meath, and was appointed Vicar General of the Diocese of Meath in 2009.

Bishop Farrell has extensive administrative experience: he has served on various boards and committees, among them, the Board of Allianz plc; the Governing Body of the National University of Ireland, Maynooth; the Theological Department Irish Inter-Church Committee, and as National Director of the Permanent Diaconate, and he is currently Chairman of Veritas Communications.

His appointment as Bishop of Ossory by Pope Francis was announced on January 3, 2018, and he was ordained bishop in Saint Mary’s Cathedral, Kilkenny, on 11 March 2018.

He was elected Finance Secretary of the Irish Bishops’ Conference in March 2019.