Enterprising Offaly students devise 'Escape Covid-19' board game

THREE enterprising Tullamore College students have devised a board game to help people fight Covid-19 in a fun and educational way.

The trio, Geordi O'Meara, Brian Dempsey and Sean Conway came up with the idea for the board game as part of their Transition Year mini-company enterprise project.

The students formed the GBS Games mini-company which manufactured the board game, appropriately entitled “Escape Covid-19”. The board game is now available for just €10.

Speaking to the Tribune this week, the trio said they “brainstormed ideas, hoping to create an effective business for a Covid-19 friendly environment.”

“One idea that really stood out, was to make a board game that was both educational and fun to play as after endless hours of trying to entertain ourselves during the pandemic, we had plenty of experience with many of the popular board games in the market.”

The students added: “We aspired to create a game to commemorate the Covid era and help younger children learn how to live life safely during these unprecedented times in a fun way. It really is a unique game that is both entertaining and informative for all the family.”

“Escape Covid-19” consists of five colourful counters, one dice and a range of question cards. An instruction sheet is also included in the pack.

As the students are conscious about the environment, they sourced the plywood used for the board game from a local supplier and recycled the wood left over that would otherwise have been burned or thrown out.

The TY students printed their game design on an A4 card in school and then stuck it down using PVA glue. After it dried and the corners were all fully stuck, the students brought them back into school and sanded the edges and rounded the corners.

They ordered boxes and counters from Irish suppliers online and bought the cards and dice from Mr. Price.

“Although sourcing the materials and producing the games was hard work, it was really exciting to see the finished product come together, and we were all really proud of what we had accomplished,” the trio stressed.

After they launched the finished product, they sold them online and directly in school to both students and teachers.

They set up social media accounts on Instagram and Facebook and readers can find them @gbs_games.

“We targetted parents with younger children, or anyone looking for the perfect Christmas present for a younger friend or family member. In the not-so-distant future, we hope to sell these games to local primary schools,” they outlined.

Initially, the trio's goal was to sell 100 board games but they were shocked at the response from the public. Almost immediately they had to order another batch of materials for 200 board games. Their goal for the future is to continue selling the board games as a reminder of Covid-19.

If you would like to order one, please don’t hesitate to contact the students through any of their social media pages or message them directly on 089 417 9859. When ordering please consider current guidelines of movement. Delivering the board games will recommence once the current travel restrictions are eased.