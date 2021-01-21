Judge at Tullamore court praises Peter McVerry Trust for 'fantastic work' it does in the community

JUDGE Catherine Staines praised the Peter McVerry Trust for the work they do in finding accommodation for people in need.

Judge Staines made her remarks in the case of Stephen Bracken, (27) who had a probation report before the Judge.

Mr Bracken had previously been charged and convicted of theft from Moonbeams at Market Square, Tullamore, stealing items from Tesco Cloncollig, Lidl Main Street, Guy Clothing, High Street, Tullamore and with handling notes and coins and stolen bank cards. His offences dated back to 2019 and 2020.

His solicitor Donal Farrelly told Judge Staines that Mr Bracken was well known to her as she had been dealing with him for the past 10 years since he was a young teenager.

He said there had been difficulties in his home with alcohol and he too had become involved with drugs and alcohol.

Judge Staines said she was delighted to see the Peter McVerry Trust and Offaly County Council had secured accommodation for Mr Bracken.

She said it was an acknowledgement of the fantastic work undertaken by the Peter McVerry Trust who believe people should be accommodated first and then their problems dealt with.

She told the defendant she was delighted to see he now had a home and had stayed out of trouble and had not come to garda attention. She said she knew he had previously spent time in prison but said the best solution for him now was to maintain his sobriety and look forward in his life now that he has secure accommodation.

She imposed 12 months probation on condition he cooperate fully with his case manager in the Peter McVerry Trust and also cooperate with his probation officer.