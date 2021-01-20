Met Éireann warns snow and icy conditions on the way for Ireland in coming days

Met Eireann is warning that snow and icy conditions are on the way for Ireland in coming days.

Met Eireann has issued a Weather Advisory for Ireland which states that is will be turning colder from Wednesday with weather conditions becoming increasingly wintry for the rest of the week. There is a risk of frost and icy conditions, with falls of sleet or snow at times.

A Status Yellow Snow/Ice Warning has already been issued for Wicklow with Met Eireann forecasting falls of sleet and snow today with significant snow accumulations on hills and mountains.

The weather forecast for Wednesday from Met Eireann is for rain in many areas early this morning and continuing today in Leinster and Munster. It will be heavy at times, turning to sleet or snow in parts of east and south Leinster this afternoon, especially on high ground. Sunny spells and scattered showers following from the northwest. Highest temperatures of 3 to 6 degrees with moderate northwest breezes.

This evening and early tonight, rain and any sleet or snow in the east will clear. Tonight will bring clear spells and scattered wintry showers, a few possibly thundery. Lowest temperatures of -1 to +2 degrees with frost and icy patches in many areas.

Thursday will be cold with sunny spells and scattered showers, some of hail and some wintry on high ground. Parts of the east will stay mainly dry. Highest temperatures of 4 to 7 degrees with moderate to fresh west to northwest breezes.

Thursday night will be dry in many areas with clear spells. Showers will affect parts of the west and north. These will become increasingly wintry overnight, Frost will develop in many areas as winds fall off light. Lowest temperatures of -3 to + 2 degrees.

The weather forecast for Friday from Met Eireann is for the weather to be cold with bright or sunny spells and scattered wintry showers, heaviest and most frequent in the west and north and well scattered further east. Highest temperatures of 3 to 6 degrees with light breezes. Friday night will be very cold with frost and icy patches developing. Some fog patches also. Most areas will be dry. However, wintry showers will continue in the northwest overnight. Lowest temperatures of -4 to 0 degrees .

Saturday and Sunday will continue very cold with sunny spells and scattered wintry showers. Highest temperatures ranging from 2 to 6 degrees. Widespread frost both nights with temperatures dropping to -4 degrees in places.

Met Eireann says that current indications for next week suggest that Monday will continue very cold with further wintry showers and frost at night.

On Tuesday, rain will spread from the west, possibly falling as sleet or snow for a time as it meets the colder air.