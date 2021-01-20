Tributes paid following death of founder member of Offaly Credit Union

Tributes have been paid following the death of a founder member of Offaly Credit Union.

The late Joe Burke was a founder member of Tullamore Credit Union and he was elected on to the Education Committee at the inaugural meeting of the Credit Union in April 1963.

The Education Committee was tasked with making the public aware of what a credit union was and how it would benefit members in managing their finances. Joe’s friendly way with people and his easy smile lent greatly to his success in this important role.

The Education Committee had an important role to play in the ultimate success of our Credit Union as their work contributed to attracting 170 members within a month. At the end of the first year, the membership of Tullamore Credit Union had grown to 500 members and the Credit Union had issued 253 loans.

Joe remained a lifelong supporter of Tullamore Credit Union over the years. He , along with his wife Maeve, were regular attendees at our AGMs. Joe took great pride in the growth and development of Tullamore Credit Union. In April 2013, Joe as a founder member and Maeve were special guests at the celebration dinner to mark the fiftieth anniversary of our Credit Union.

The Board of Directors, Management and Staff would like to extend their heartfelt thanks to Joe for his significant contribution to the development of Tullamore Credit Union especially during the early years and offer our sincere condolences to Maeve and the Burke family on Joe’s passing.