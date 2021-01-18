'Sleet and snow' - Met Eireann's bitterly cold forecast for the week ahead

Met Éireann is predicting a cold turn to our weather from midweek onwards.

Tuesday will be a wet, breezy morning with widespread rain, heaviest over the northern half of the country with a continued risk of localised flooding.

"Rain will be more intermittent and showery in the south during the afternoon, but still with some heavier bursts at times. A cold day for Ulster with afternoon high temperatures of just 3 to 6 degrees, but milder elsewhere with highs of 7 to 11 degrees. Winds will be fresh southwesterly over the bulk of the country and strong on coasts, with light northerly winds in the north," the forecast said.

"Outbreaks of rain continuing in many areas overnight, with the chance of sleet over the northern half of the country. However, a clearance will move into the northwest later in the night, with dry conditions over much of Connacht and Ulster by morning. Frost will set in quickly after dark in the northwest, with lows of between -2 and +1 degrees in Ulster and north Connacht. Less cold elsewhere with lows of 3 to 7 degrees. Patches of mist and fog will form in a light northerly breeze.

"Rain will persistent in the east and south on Wednesday, heavy at times. Clearer in the northwest with scattered showers. A light to moderate northerly breeze will introduce a colder airmass over the country and as temperatures fall through the afternoon and evening, rain in the midlands, south and east will increasingly turn to sleet, with snow over higher ground. A cold day with afternoon highs of just 2 to 5 degrees.

"The rain, sleet and snow will clear away eastwards on Wednesday night, with scattered showers in the west and north, turning to sleet on higher ground. Frost will develop in lows of -1 to +2 degrees.

"Continuing cold on Thursday. A bright and largely dry day in the south but showers in the north and west will spread over much of the northern half of the country. Some of the showers will have a wintry mix of hail and sleet at times. Highest temperatures of 4 to 6 degrees but with an added wind chill factor in fresh northwest winds.

"Showers will persist in northern and western coastal areas on Thursday night but elsewhere will become dry with long clear spells. Lowest temperatures of -1 to +2 degrees with a widespread frost.

"Sunny spells and scattered showers on Friday, but lighter winds will mean the showers remain largely in the northwest without getting too far inland. Again some of the showers will be wintry, especially over high ground. Highs of just 3 to 5 degrees in light westerly winds.

"Another sharp frost on Friday night with lows of between 0 to -3 degrees, with mist and fog developing overnight also."

Looking towards next weekend, Met Éireann said: "Current indications suggest that next weekend will bring a mix of sunshine and showers, with showers mainly confined to coastal areas. Remaining cold with highest temperatures of just 1 to 5 degrees on both Saturday and Sunday and with sub-zero temperatures at night bringing widespread frost."