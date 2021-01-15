Work currently underway to repair burst water main to restore supply in Offaly town

Irish Water and Offaly County Council are currently working to repair a burst water main serving Blundell Wood, Edenderry and surrounding areas which is impacting the water supply to homes and businesses.

Crews are working to repair the burst as quickly and as safely as possible, in accordance with the current Level 5 COVID-19 restrictions, and restore the water supply to customers.

These essential works are scheduled to take place until 5pm this evening, however, we recommend that you allow 2 to 3 hours after the estimated restoration time for your water supply to fully return.

John Gavin, Operations Lead with Irish Water, said, “Irish Water and Offaly County Council understand the inconvenience when a burst occurs and thanks customers for their patience while we work to repair the burst and restore normal supply to impacted customers. We are encouraging customers to conserve water for essential purposes while repairs are underway. There are ways to conserve water that will not impact on hygiene or handwashing. Simple water conservation efforts can have a big impact on reducing demand on the supply such as not running taps needlessly, taking showers instead of baths and to postpone using dishwashers and washing machines where possible.”

The customer care helpline is open 24/7 on 1850 278 278 and customers can also contact Irish Water on Twitter @IWCare with any queries. For updates please visit the water supply and services section of the website and search the reference number, OFF00027752.



