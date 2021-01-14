Offaly TD signs #bestshot petition backing local pharmacists to deliver the Covid-19 vaccines

Offaly TD Carol Nolan confirmed she has signed the online petition backing local pharmacists to deliver the Covid-19 vaccines to our communities.

This week, the Midland Tribune, the Tullamore Tribune and Offaly Express launched a petition backing local pharmacies to deliver the Covid-19 vaccines - and we need you to sign up!

Speaking to the Tribune after signing the petition, the Independent TD agreed with the view that the roll-out of the vaccine programme has, to date, been less than “optimal”.

In light of this, Deputy Nolan said this was “especially concerning given the clear levels of demand and the need to ensure we return to some degree of normalcy as quickly as possible”. “

"To this end it seems almost incomprehensible why medically trained or suitably qualified personnel such as local pharmacists are not being utilised to the greatest degree possible,” the TD continued.

Outlining her reason for signing the petition, Deputy Nolan said she did so on the “clear understanding there must be no element of compulsion whatsoever.

“Free and informed consent must remain central to any ethical approach to the roll-out of the vaccines. As a public representative I have been contacted by people who have concerns around the potential for adverse side effects and indeed the possibility that the original cell lines used in the formulation of the currently available vaccines may be ethical problematical for them. I respect their right to hold these views.”

However, she pointed out for the vast majority of those, who wish to take the vaccines that are now being made available then it is “only fair and appropriate the programme be as efficient and effective as possible”.