Late Late Show tonight will feature unveiling of acclaimed Offaly artist's new work

NEW work by acclaimed Offaly painter Vincent Devine will be unveiled by health campaigner Vicky Phelan on the Late Late Show tonight.

In a statement on his website, the Clara-born artist said: “Hi everyone so here’s where I’ve been for the last few months. I’m thrilled this painting will be unveiled by the incredible @vickyphelan tonight on the Late Late Show (9:30pm).”

“This has been a closely guarded secret and all will be revealed tonight. This painting is to raise funds for the amazing charity @heroes_aid_ireland to support frontline medical workers during these times we share. I hope you all tune in!”

Tullamore resident Vincent, 34, a son of Livinus and Hazel Devine, is the man behind the paintings which are on display in the shop window of the former Kilroy's store on High Street.

But the work of the graphic design graduate has gone much further, having been lauded by stars such as Shakira, Will.I.Am, Alanis Morissette and JK Rowling.

His portrait of Madonna was used on one of her tours and his depiction of Blondie singer Debbie Harry featured in her autobiography.

Vincent has three children, Annalie, 9, Rowan, 5 and 16-month-old Thea, with his partner Lynne.