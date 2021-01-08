Warning as dog nearly drowns falling through ice in Offaly canal

A warning has been issued after a walker in Edenderry witnessed a dog almost drowning on the Grand Canal.

Posting to an Edenderry community Facebook page, the walker said: "I've just witnessed a dog almost drown in front of my eyes when he went through the ice on the canal."

Gardaí issued a warning earlier this week for people and their pets to stay off frozen water surfaces in the freezing conditions.

The walker in Edenderry added: "To make things worse, further along on my walk, I watched two children out in the middle of the canal while their father walked alongside on the bank.

"Do they not realize the danger?" the concerned citizen wondered.

Another local said they were left in disbelief when they saw a young child lying on the frozen canal surface to take a selfie in recent days.

Gardaí are continuing to warn people to refrain from walking on frozen surfaces as they can be thin and falling through presents a serious danger to health.