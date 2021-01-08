Covid-19 cases skyrocket across all areas of Offaly in last week

The HSE has released the updated 14-day incidence rate for Covid-19 by Local Electoral Area for the two-week period from December 22 to January 4 and the figures show that the virus is sky rocketing right across Offaly.

The Edenderry Area has the highest rate which now stands at 531.6 cases per 100,000 of population with 124 newly confirmed cases from December 22 to January 4. The rate stood at just 111.5 last week and at just 68.6 the previous week.

The Tullamore Area has the second highest rate in the county where it now stands at 469.8 cases per 100,000 with 137 new cases in the last 14 days. The rate for the area was at 106.3 cases per 100,000 last week.

While the Birr Area still has the lowest rate in the county, it has also seen a three-fold increase in the last week. Seven days ago, the rate per 100,000 of the population in the area stood at 66.7 It has now jumped to 282.6 with 72 new cases in the last 14 days.

As of Thursday, the 14 Day Incidence Rate for the country stood at 936.4 cases per 100,000 and the rate for Offaly was up to 741.4 cases per 100,000.