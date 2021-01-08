Who are the guests on the Graham Norton Show on BBC One tonight
The guests have been revealed for this week's Graham Norton Show on BBC One.
Joining Graham on Friday will be David Mitchell, Robert Webb, Regina King, Anya Taylor Joy and Yungblud.
Catch the programme this Friday night on BBC One at 10.45pm
Kicking off 2021 we're joined by @RealDMitchell, @arobertwebb, @ReginaKing, @alexander_olly, @anyataylorjoy & @yungblud! Friday at 10:45pm on @BBCOne #TheGNShow pic.twitter.com/l8tn52n4RJ— Graham Norton Show (@TheGNShow) January 6, 2021
