Neighbouring houses in Offaly put on spectacular light show for Christmas
With January 6 now past, Christmas lights are coming down across the county however this picture was taken before the end of the festive season.
These two neighbouring houses in Tullamore truly put on spectacular light show for Christmas.
Located in Arden View, both went all out for the festive season bringing Christmas cheer to the area.
