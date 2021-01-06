Gardai have issued a warning this evening after reports of people walking on frozen canals in Offaly.

"We have received reports that members of the public are attempting to walk on frozen surfaces on canals in Offaly," gardai said.

"This ice could crack under them and they could get stuck underneath," a warning continued.

The conditions come during a snow warning covering the entire country tonight.

"We are urging extreme caution for children when outdoors to stay away from lakes, canals and rivers that appear to be frozen. They are threading on thin ice," gardai concluded.