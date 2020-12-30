Man arrested and charged over home burglary in Offaly

A male was arrested in Dublin and subsequently charged in relation to a burglary at a home in Offaly earlier this month.

Following an investigation into the burglary which took place in Banagher, a male was arrested in Dublin on Wednesday, December 23.

He was then taken to Birr Garda station where he was detained, questioned and subsequently charged in relation to the burglary, which is understood to have taken place at the house in Banagher on December 8 last.

Local Gardai said the male appeared at a special sitting of Tullamore District Court before Judge Bernadette Owens.