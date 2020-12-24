Suspended sentences for sisters whole stole items from discount store in Tullamore

Two women pleaded guilty to stealing from a discount store in Tullamore during last week's local court sitting.

The two sisters were charged with stealing items from Dealz, Cloncollig on two separate occasions in November 2019. The cost of the items was €200.

The defendants were Emily Devlin, 1 Kyran Street, Tullamore, and Roseanne Devlin, 17 Meadowlands, Kilcormac.

Sergeant James O'Sullivan told the court Emily had 16 previous convictions, including convictions for theft, and Roseanne had six previous convictions.

The defending solicitor Patrick Martin said Emily is 31 years of age and has four children. “Unfortunately, she suffers from depression and anxiety.” He said Roseanne has six children and suffers from agoraphobia.

Judge Catherine Staines pointed out that Roseanne is living in a house owned by a social housing agency, and is in receipt of social welfare of €450 per week, “and yet she is still stealing. It doesn't make sense.”

She sentenced both women to six months imprisonment in Dóchas women's prison in Dublin but suspended it. “If you commit another offence you will be going to prison,” she warned the women.