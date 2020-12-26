Offaly business going from strength to strength after 15 years in business

FIFTEEN years after he decided to start up his own refrigeration business for the first time, businessman Martin Buggy is reflecting on the remarkable success of his ambitious venture.

Buggy Refrigeration has been servicing the refrigeration needs of the retail sector since 2005 and in 2015 they moved from Kilbeggan into their purpose built premises in Tanyard Lane Tullamore.

Martin has grown Buggy Refrigeration into one of Ireland's most trusted and respected refrigeration and food equipment specialists for the forecourt and convenience sector.

As he sees it, there are three main areas to the business – equipment sales, breakdown service, and maintenance.

Martin and his team provide equipment across a range of areas, including retail display refrigeration, industrial cold/freezer rooms, catering and food equipment, air conditioning, ventilation and beer cooling systems.

With that arsenal of equipment, Buggy Refrigeration keeps the wheels of industry moving in activities as diverse as food manufacturing, retail (both supermarket and convenience), butchery, coffee shops, pubs and restaurants, hotels and many more.

Though his central geographical location means he can reach clients all over the Midlands, along with Cork, Limerick, Leitrim, Cavan, Galway, Mayo, Dublin, Kildare, Wexford and Wicklow, home is still where the heart is.

“My customers and suppliers, especially in Tullamore have been brilliant to me over the 15 years,” said Martin.

The Buggy Refrigeration team at the company's premises, Tanyard, Tullamore

Buggy Refrigeration is the largest stockist of refrigeration and food equipment in the Midlands and are the main agents for Infrico, Toshiba Air Conditioning and Unox Ovens.

“We have evolved into a one stop shop for the supply of Refrigeration Display and Food Equipment for the Retail Convenience Sector.

“We are heavily involved with our customers from the planning and designing, to the Installation and after sales service,” said Martin.

Martin started out with one van and a set of tools and slowly but surely, built the business up. The company now employs 10 full-time and two part-time staff.

“Over the years we have gathered an amazing team here. My staff are a huge part of the business, I make sure they build a good rapport with the customer. That’s integral to the company.”

The decade and a half has brought changes to the country and Martin has been able to move with the times, displaying a keen awareness of the latest emerging trends.

Crucially, he targeted energy efficiency 10 years ago and he was able to show customers how they could cut their costs.

“This opened a lot of doors for me and plays a major part in the sustainability of the business today.’’

The retail sector has developed, with concessions becoming more commonplace, and in the last three years Buggy Refrigeration has upskilled staff for the introduction of new ovens and cooking equipment.

Martin has built a strong relationship with his overseas suppliers and the move to his warehouse in the Tanyard has solidified the business and given it an even stronger foundation for future growth.

Martin is very grateful to his customers and his suppliers and knows that the trust and reputation he has worked so hard to build with his customers has led to both repeat and referred business.

Email info@buggyrefrigeration.com (or telephone 057 9333850) with any enquiries you have.