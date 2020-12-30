Runners to take to the roads of Offaly for Valentine's 100 k fundraiser

Six local runners are to undertake a 100k run in aid of Offaly Hospice over the course of Valentine's weekend 2021.

The runners will get together for the fundraiser on Saturday, February 13 2021 where they will start off in Cloghan, head towards Banagher, Birr, Kilcormac and finish up in Blueball, Tullamore.

The Day route will take place on Sunday, February 14, 2021 and begins in Daingean, heading towards Ballinagar, Tullamore, Clara, Ballycumber, Ferbane and finishing up in Cloghan.

The group, who are being led by John Bennett, are Noel Flynn, Michael Guinan, Pat Hill, Vincent Devery, Michael Melia and Will Faulkner and have a support team of Ray Bell, Paddy Daly and Damien Brazil.

Sponsorship cards will be available along the routes from Christmas time and letters will be sent out to local businesses asking them to support this fundraising initiative. Covid-19 restrictions has meant it has been a very difficult time for many charities and the organisers are asking everyone to support in whatever way they can.

Meanwhile, Offaly Hospice is a registered charity founded in 1990 and was established by a group of likeminded medical doctors keen to see palliative care services improved for the people of Offaly. In 2019, Offaly Hospice Foundation has turned its attention to fundraising for a specialist palliative care in-patient unit to serve the whole of the midlands and the midlands hospice building fund was launched in April 2019.

The midlands is only region in Ireland without a specialist palliative care in patient unit and this deficit in health care causes immense hardship for patients and families and needs to be corrected.

The proposed midlands specialist palliative care unit will consist of 20 bed specialist in-patient unit, day-care centre/outpatient department, specialist medical and nursing staff with at least one to one nursing, care attendants, physiotherapists, occupational therapists, social workers, speech and language therapists, pharmacists, clinical nutritionists, spiritual care chaplains and volunteer coordinators.

In 2013, a joint study by the Irish Hospice Foundation and the Health Service Executive Midlands region determined that the optimal site for this proposed care unit was on the campus of the Midlands Regional Hospital, Tullamore. The suggested site is in keep with the advice from the 2001 National Advisory Committee on Palliative care.

In 2019, the HSE Dublin/Mid Leinster hospital group formally offered a site for the proposed specialist unit on the campus of the Tullamore hospital. Your generous support will be greatly appreciated and will benefit so many patients and families in the future.