Man sent forward for trial after fatal collision in Offaly

A 75-year-old man accused of dangerous driving causing the death of another elderly man in Offaly last year has been sent for trial.

A book of evidence was served on Norman Davis, Gaulross, Borrisokane, Co Tipperary, at Tullamore District Court.

He is alleged to have driven dangerously causing the death of Joe Tuohy at Mountheaton, Shinrone, Birr, Co Offaly on October 7 last year.

Sergeant James O'Sullivan told Judge Catherine Staines the DPP had directed that Mr Davis be sent for trial on his own bail to the next sitting of Tullamore Circuit Court on March 9.