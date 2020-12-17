A case of clever coffee as company donates to Offaly counselling service

Tullamore-based company ACETECH have donated over €1,000 to Accessible Counselling Tullamore after a clever coffee fundraiser.

Over the last three months, ACETECH staff have been donating €1 for every cup of coffee from their specialty coffee machine, with 100% of the proceeds going towards the charity. A different charity is chosen every three months with the last three months' take going to ACT.

ACETECH Vehicle Intelligence welcomed Bernard Westman from Accessible Counselling Tullamore (ACT) to present him with a cheque of the staff donations.

"We were delighted with the amount raised and were able to present Bernard with a cheque totalling €1,050 towards this wonderful cause," the company said.

"It is amazing the difference just a small contribution can make, and it is a credit to our staff who used the machine and donated over the preceding months. We are very proud of them and the fact that this money can go towards making a positive difference in our community."



"This financial contribution will go towards the fantastic work that is being done by the team at ACT, who are offering an invaluable service that is available to anyone who is seeking support for their mental health. During the course of the COVID pandemic, they have seen a marked increase in the need for their services while at the same time experiencing funding difficulties posed by the challenging economic climate."

James O’ Connor, Chairman, Accessible Counselling Tullamore, said: “On behalf of everyone at Accessible Counselling Tullamore, I would like to sincerely thank everyone at ACETECH Global for this very generous donation.

"ACT is a registered charity and not-for-profit community-based counselling centre providing accessible and affordable counselling and psychotherapy services to adults in the Midlands of Ireland. ACT receives no government funding and relies on the support of the public to help keep the centre running and we are very thankful to the ACETECH team for choosing ACT to receive this donation.

"Mental health is something that affects each one of us throughout our life and there are times when we may feel overwhelmed and may find ourselves in need of help to address problems that are causing us emotional distress. The continued generosity and support of the ACETECH team will allow us to sustain our service of offering one to one counselling to the people in our community who are at their most vulnerable and are in need of accessible and timely counselling.”