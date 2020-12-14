Europe wide outage for Google Services including Gmail, YouTube, Google Docs, and other Google services
UPDATE AT 12.41pm: Google has restored services to customers in many locations. See the latest map
A serious outage means that virtually all Google services are currently down.
Based on Google's outage map, it appears that the outage is predominantly affecting Western and Southern Europe.
Among the Google Services affected are Gmail, YouTube, Google Docs and Analyitcs.
