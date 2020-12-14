Lucky Offaly punter has amazing day turning small bet into five figure Christmas windfall

An Offaly punter was celebrating in style after scoring a five-figure bonus thanks to some lucky numbers.

The anonymous punter struck the bet via their online BoyleSports account for the Irish Lotto draw taking place on Saturday evening. They placed a €30 treble in the hope of winning the big prize.

The numbers selected were 8, 10 and 22 and they had the safety net of the bonus ball included in their wager. However, the punter didn’t have long to wait to pop the champagne open as all numbers were drawn to defy the mammoth odds of 375/1.

The punter was able to refresh their balance and see a whopping total of €11,280 added to their account.

Sarah Kinsella, spokesperson for BoyleSports said: “Well done to our Offaly customer who managed to turn their €30 stake into the jaw-dropping amount of €11,280. We wish them the very best of luck with their winnings.”