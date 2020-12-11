Suspended sentence for Tullamore woman who assaulted nurses and told one she was 'going to kill her'

JUDGE Catherine Staines, at last week's sitting of Tullamore District Court, read from the victim impact statements of three nurses who were assaulted at the Midland Regional Hospital in Portlaoise by a Tullamore woman.

Before the court was Tina Fee (28) 23, Cloncollig, Tullamore, who was charged with committing the offences on August 13, 2020.

A victim impact statement from nurse -1, said Ms Fee had pushed her against a wall where she banged her back against a soap dispenser. In the process she hurt her neck. Ms Fee then spat in her face. This required the nurse to have blood readings done. She has had issues with her back ever since. She said she had always loved her job but now suffers from extreme anxiety.

Nurse-2, said Ms Fee had called her horrible names and was extremely aggressive. She also spat in her face, punched her in the face and told her she was going to kill her.

The court heard the nurse is not able to go back to work. She has problems with discs in her neck and wonders if she wants to continue in psychiatric nursing, She said Ms Fee laughed with others about what she had done. This nurse believed Ms Fee is a danger to society.

Nurse-3, said it was her first year working in psychiatric nursing. She said she had never seen someone so aggressive. She said Ms Fee quoted her name to her and said she knew where she lived.

To be assaulted, and her colleagues assaulted, made her question whether she had made the right decision in choosing psychiatric nursing, her statement added.

Ms Fee also faced charges of damaging a window of a neighbour's house, the total damage was in the region of €250. Ms Fee had brought €150 compensation to court.

Judge Staines said while she had every sympathy with Ms Fee she had to change her behaviour. ''I think she is capable of that'' she said. She imposed six months prison in the Dochas women's prison in Mountjoy.

Ms Fee pleaded with the judge not to send her to prison and repeatedly said she was sorry. She sat crying with her head in her hands.

Her solicitor Donal Farrelly said his client had stabilised very much and is now attending vocational services and is learning about computers.

He said her relationships at home were much better and she was getting on better with her sister and mother.

Mr Farrelly said Ms Fee had a lot of difficulties in her life and had an intellectual disability. He said she had lost her way a bit.

Judge Staines said because of her difficult background she would suspend the sentence for one year.

She told Ms Fee that she had a lot of problems and the nurses were there to help her. She said if you don't want to go to prison then you have to stop assaulting people.

She ordered that each nurse be given €1,000 from the Portlaoise court poor box. They do excellent work, she said.

In relation to the other offence she made an order for €250 to be paid to the victim.