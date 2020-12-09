Offaly Gospel choir taking Christmas concert online

An Offaly Gospel choir is taking its Christmas concert online this year in what should be a very special event.

The Banagher Trinity Gospel Choir leader Corrinne Claffey Concannon couldn’t be happier at the efforts everyone has made to still bring their positive message of Hope to the community as well as spreading festive cheer.

Corrinne decided a few weeks ago that She did not want to let the year pass without doing something and quickly got some great people involved in helping with the virtual concert.

Well know member of the family Sheerin band Tom has helped massively with recording and Stephen Rosney from Rosney media productions has worked closely with Corrinne to put the show together which will air on Monday December 14 on the Banagher Trinity Gospel Choir Facebook page.

Corrinne and the choir are so grateful to Stephen and Tom for all their hard work and also would like to thank Mark and Noeleen Moran for allowing them a space to record individually in accordance to Covid guidelines.

The concert is held every year to raise funds for the homeless. Corrinne brings food to Dublin a number of times a year to assist the work of the soup kitchens. This year any money raised will help buy food for the homeless as well as putting money into the butcher and wholesale accounts which the volunteers use to cook meals every week. The choir would like to welcome as many people as possible to join them on Monday, December 14 to watch their concert and is so delighted to have some special people join them.

Bishop Francis of Ardagh Clonmacnoise will give the opening blessing and the choir welcome Fr Pat and Fr Pierre who are also part of the concert. The evening will see guest appearances from local singer Colin Kenny, Midlands 103's Will Faulkner and Joe Cooney and joining them on one of their songs is Derek Warefield from the Wolfe Tones, Cliona Hagan, Mundy and Daniel O’Donnell.

If you would like to donate please visit Banagher Trinity Gospel Choir on Facebook where you will find a like to their PayPal account. For anyone who would like to donate supplies for their trip to Dublin a van will be parked in Banagher square outside the library on Saturday December 12 at 12.30pm to 3pm where you can drop off bottled water, cans of fizzy pop, selection boxes, chocolates, crisps, toothbrushes, tooth paste, roll on deodorant. Pre owned sleeping bags will be accepted if the condition is good. Corrinne and the choir would like to wish everyone a very happy Christmas and hope.