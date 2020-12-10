Offaly singer turns on the charm with new single release

Offaly singer/songwriter Adrian Hiney has turned on the charm with his latest release, the self-penned Be Mine. The single, his fifth of a busy 2020, is a guitar-driven ear-worm that weaves its way around hints of U.S. rockers Matchbox Twenty, and country mega-star Thomas Rhett, but yet, remains perfectly true to a sound and style which the man from the Offaly village of Tubber has been crafting as his own.

This time of the year inevitably sees a slew of tinsel-tinged Christmas-themed covers very predictably exploding in all directions. But with Be Mine, Hiney has not only maintained his artistic individuality and credibility, he has enhanced it by ending the year with a song that perfectly fits the mood, but also comes with that lovely feeling of being something new, too. It's a balance that's tough to find, but Hiney has succeeded.

"What would Christmas be without Christmas songs?", he pondered in good nature, adding "It just wouldn't be the same! And I know that. I actually love Christmas songs when it comes to having the craic. But when it comes to what I do as an artist, that's different.

"I can't help the fact that I always want to create. That's a force that drives me on. And it doesn't take into account what time of the year it is. So when I was thinking ahead to how I'd end this year, what might be the obvious choice for some, of picking a Christmas song that everybody knows already, and doing my version of it, that wasn't even a runner for me.

"So it was always going to be a song of my own. And equally as important, it needed to have that sense of warmth at its core that would make hearing it in December put a smile on your face and get you humming along, but at the same time, if you hear the song in June or July say, still have it put a smile on your face but not make you think of freezing back in December."

Recorded at his own studio in Tubber, Ado's Studio, Be Mine rounds out a year where, despite the 'live' music scene grinding to a halt, Hiney's creative output never seemed to dip below Mach 10. January saw 2020 kick-off with the single Sorted Out, with You Blow My Mind following on in March.

The summer months saw Me And My Guitar and Angel In Disguise hit the airwaves in May and June respectively. Like so many of his contemporaries in the music business, however, Hiney's day-to-day work-life has taken a temporary change of direction. But it's a change his positive attitude and creative spirit have been helping him to enjoy.

"Obviously the 'live' scene just isn't there at the moment. The truth of it is that we just don't know when it's going to return at all, or if it will return to the level it was at, where so many of us were making a living from music. But in the meantime, life goes on. So I'm working in a service station right now, but I have to say that I'm actually enjoying it. I'm making the most of this time to kind of take a step back, to really take a look at the world around me, and just find ways to take inspiration from everything. I'm the kind of person who's always looking for ways to improve. And a year like this one has just been, makes doing that all the more important, I think."

BE MINE, the brand new single from ADRIAN HINEY, is out now, available on all platforms and to request from radio. Plans for Adrian's debut album, scheduled for an April 2020 release, are already well. You can stay up to date with Adrian's career by following him on Facebook and Instagram.