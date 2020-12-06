Successful Offaly company celebrates 20 great years in business

AN Offaly company celebrates 20 years in business this week.

Dotser, the cloud software company, was founded in Tullamore by Loughnan Hooper, has evolved over the last two decades to deliver online systems that streamline business processes, save administration time, increase sales and reduce costs.

The Dotser team of 12 business professionals provides web software development and digital marketing services to over 400 clients throughout Ireland and in recent years has expanded into the UK, Europe, USA and Australia.

The Dotser team has recently relocated to The Junction in Axis Business Park, a business innovation centre on the outskirts of Tullamore and looks forward to building on their success to date.

Their suite of software products include Dotser Commerce, a full ecommerce website solution for a range of businesses from startup to multinational companies with specialist versions for online retail, machinery and parts, supporting leaders in the retail, agriculture and hardware sectors. The secure online sales platform integrates with leading payment providers of Stripe and PayPal and has successfully processed tens of millions of euros in recent years.

The innovative team has also developed SuperShow, a leading event management platform, which has gained worldwide success in the agricultural show sector which provides an online framework for managing large events managing competitors and trade-stand exhibitors.

SuperShow is leading the way in Ireland supporting the Irish Shows Association, Tullamore Show, Cork Summer Show and some of the other largest shows in Ireland. In 2020, Dotser developed a ‘virtual’ version of their platform to allow competitions, judging and tradestand viewing take place through a simple to use online system.

‘Like many businesses, COVID-19 has thrown many challenges into the mix but we have been quick to adapt through technology and although extremely challenging we are confident that SuperShow has a bright future ahead. Our team have worked tirelessly since March adapting to the new remote working business environment and we are seeing the fruits of our labour. Last week we launched our first system in Australia and it has highlighted to us more than ever that in adversity comes opportunity.

The Dotser portfolio of products has developed from a secure core platform adopting strong mobile first principles to ensure the full product range works through any internet browser on any mobile device.

‘The explosion in mobile phone usage and the requirement for all businesses to have a professional online presence and take online payments in a COVID-19 world has brought the ecommerce sector forward at least 5 years’, commented Loughnan Hooper, founder and CEO of Dotser.

‘There is no option but for businesses to future proof their business with simple to use ecommerce solutions. Cashless payments and local ‘click and collect’ services are now the norm and local retailers need to rethink their business model. The challenge will be for shops to develop an online business experience while keeping the personal connection with their customers. I believe many local businesses will find once they truly move their business online that they will attract new customers from further afield and wonder why they didn’t make the jump long ago.’

Dotser has developed alongside many businesses in Tullamore, Offaly and the midlands. ‘Dotser is lucky to have long term partnerships with key businesses and we have grown as their business has grown. As they invested in their website, digital marketing and online system, Dotser delivered a quality service which has delivered an effective return on their investment. With 20 years experience, we have learnt how to build long term sustainable relationships with customers,’ noted Loughnan.

‘For us to succeed we need for our customers to succeed and thankfully we have a long and growing list of loyal customers who believe in us and our products and services. I’d like to thank each and everyone one of our customers for their continued support over the last 20 years and look forward to helping them build their businesses even further over the next 20.

For further information on Dotser please visit - https://www.dotser.com