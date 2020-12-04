Spectacular Christmas tree lights up Offaly village for festive season

This year more than ever, we all need a bit of Christmas cheer and the volunteers in an Offaly village have been hard at work to make this happen with the village's Christmas lights switched on last weekend.

Crinkill Tidy Villages improved on previous years' display by adding some additional lights, a crib and a far bigger Christmas tree in the hope of bringing some much needed festive cheer after such a strange year.

“All of this comes at a great cost and like all voluntary groups, they have been unable to fundraise but it's hope to do so in the coming weeks and we looking forward to your support,” the organisers told the Tribune.

Also on Christmas Eve, anyone who wishes to lay a "Candle of Hope/Remembrance" beneath the Christmas tree between 5pm and 6pm. Candles will be available on the night for a small donation.