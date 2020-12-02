'Drive-by' Santa to give children a festive treat in Birr

Organisers of the much loved annual festivities in Birr have organised something a little bit different but extra special this year to ensure that Santa makes a visit to see the children in Birr.

Unfortunately, Santa and Mrs Claus can't visit on Santa’s train this year due to restrictions imposed by Covid-19 and the public health emergency. However, organisers of the annual event were determined that Santa would make a much love visit to the town for the children to enjoy, in some way shape or form.

Sadly, there had been plans to make Santa's visit bigger and better then previous years with festivities to be held in Mill Island. However, this couldn't happen because of Covid-19. However, organisers have assured the Tribune that it will be back bigger and better in 2021.

So with this in mind, Santa will be in his log cabin with Mrs Claus on Oxmantown Mall from 4pm to 8pm on Saturday, December 5 next for a 'Drive By' Santa'. Patrons will enter from the Rosse Row side and pull up and see Santa where every child will be given a small gift with a donation of €5 per car. Please note no one is allowed to leave their cars as this is a drive through event. Gardai and volunteers will be supervising the traffic and everyone is very excited.