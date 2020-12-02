Santa to switch on Birr Christmas lights in 'virtual' event

A “huge effort” is currently going into getting Birr town lit up for the festive period.

Organisers of the town's lights said there's a “huge effort” commencing at the moment to light up the town including Oxmantown Mall where there will be a drive-by Santa on December 5 next.

“It's “certain to be a wonderful event. We will be back soon with more updates so get ready for a wonderful Birr Christmas Light display,” they added.

There are also additional forty light wreaths peppered down the Main Street of Birr this year to add to the atmosphere and will be a very beautiful addition to the lighting spectacular in the town in the run up to the festive period.

Meanwhile, the Christmas lights will be switched on in Birr by Santa at 6,30pm on December 4 next, which will be live on the 'Birr Christmas Lights' Facebook page. People are to note that this is a virtual event ONLY.