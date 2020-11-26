Weather forecast for the coming days for Ireland from Met Eireann

The weather forecast for Ireland for the coming days from Met Eireann is for the weather to turn more changeable but with only small amounts of rain and near-average temperatures.

The weather forecast for Ireland for Friday from Met Eireann is for patchy drizzle to affect western and northwestern areas on Friday morning. Dry elsewhere but rather frosty, along with areas of mist and fog. The afternoon will bring mainly dry conditions with some bright spells, but overall cloudy with isolated showers - east Leinster seeing most of these. A cold day, with highest temperatures of 5 to 8 degrees in light southeasterly or variable breezes.

Cold overnight on Friday and turning frosty for a time with patches of mist and fog also. Becoming a little less cold later with scattered patches of rain and drizzle spreading from the south. Minimum temperatures of -1 to +3 degrees, occurring early in the night with light or moderate east or southeast breezes.

Here is the latest hourly cloud and rainfall forecast from our high resolution HARMONIE model from now until 12:00 Saturday.



The weather forecast for Ireland for Saturday from Met Eireann is for a mix of cloud and bright spells with a few patches of rain or drizzle, mainly in eastern and southern coastal counties. Highest temperatures ranging from 8 to 12 degrees in moderate southeast winds. Fairly cloudy overnight with scattered patches of mist and drizzle. Minimum temperatures of 5 to 8 degrees in light southeast or variable breezes.

The weather forecast for Ireland for Sunday from Met Eireann is for many areas to be dry on Sunday with a mix of cloud and bright spells. However, there will be some patches of rain and drizzle about, especially across north Connacht and Ulster. Highest temperatures of 9 to 12 degrees in mostly light, variable winds. It looks set to be predominantly dry overnight but with a few patches of rain, drizzle and mist. Lowest temperatures of 5 to 8 degrees with just light breezes.