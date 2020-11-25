Decision due this week on massive residential development on outskirts of Tullamore

AN Bord Pleanala is due to give its decision this week on a massive residential development at Clonminch and Gayfield, Tullamore.

Steinfort Investments Fund is seeking permission for the development which will consist of 358 dwellings, a neighbourhood centre, parks and a square to be called Clonminch Square.

The proposal comprises 172 houses, 168 apartments including 22 duplex and 16 maisonette units.

A two-storey neighbourhood centre and employment floor space forms part of the proposal, this building is ''designed to cater for neighbourhood uses like cafes, local shops and a post office or hairdresser at ground floor level.'' The ''floor space will be adaptable and able to respond to market demands,'' the application states.

The neighbourhood centre will open up onto a ''civic plaza'' and ''St. Columba’s Green,'' one of which would be one of the main public parks in the development.

The creche will be a separate two storey building with outdoor play area and set down parking area.

The application falls under the category of strategic developments which allows plans for large scale housing developments to go straight to An Bord Pleanala, by-passing the local authority

The application says the project is ''set within a parkland setting and adheres to the principles of Urban Design.''

It also states that the design of the roads and ''generous open space areas will create a calm and pleasant environment''.

The proposed buildings on the site will range between 2 – 5 storeys in height and all buildings have provision for photovoltaic/solar panels.

666 car parking spaces, and 249 bicycle spaces will be provided. In addition electric vehicle charging points will be available along with an indoor storage room for bicycles.