Technical problem with Tullamore Christmas lights to be resolved with supplier

A TECHNICAL issue with the Christmas lights in the centre of Tullamore is in the process of being resolved with the supplier.

John Leavy, chairman of the Tullamore Christmas Project, the group which organises and fund-raises for the lights, said his committee were disappointed that all the lights were not functioning as planned in the central streets of the county town.

However, he stressed it was the group's priority to get the issue resolved as soon as possible.

The lights were switched-on at a virtual cemerony on Sunday evening last by Olivia Egan, an essential health worker at Tullamore Hospital.

Mr Leavy thanked Olivia and paid tribute to all the commitee members, workers and sponsors, especially Carroll's of Tullamore.