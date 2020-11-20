Offaly Christmas cards to raise funds for Third World charity Mary's Meals

A range of five attractively designed Christmas cards are now on sale locally and will raise funds for the work of Mary's Meals Offaly.

The initiative is the brainchild of Ann McCormack and Paul Galvin, two stalwarts of Mary's Meals, and all proceeds will go towards the life saving work of the charity.

Ann enrolled the help of her daughter Siobhan, an accomplished artist, her sister Mary and local photographer, Paul Moore to help in the design of the cards.

Another friend, the best selling author, Geraldine O'Neill, also came on board and wrote seasonal verses for the cards.

Geraldine's latest book, “The Nightingale in Mersey Square” has just been released.

The pack of five cards, which sell for €10, are available from Tyrrell's shop, O'Moore St, Tullamore, O'Sullivan's Centra, Kilcormac or directly from Ann McCormack at (086 ) 1205514.

Mary’s Meals is a no-frills charity with a simple idea that really works: by providing one good meal in a place of learning, children are drawn into the classroom where they can receive an education that could one day free them from poverty.

Mary’s Meals works with local volunteers in some of the world’s poorest communities. The charity sets up the cooking and feeding facilities at the sponsored school, provides the food and the communities cook and serve the meals.



Mary’s Meals Offaly is committed to feeding the 593 children in Libuda Primary School, Blantyre, Malawi. This means they have to raise €10,850 each year (€18.30 per child).

If you would like to find out more about Mary’s Meals please check out Child 31 and Generation Hope or visit their website MarysMeals.ie.

To get involved with Mary’s Meals Offaly in any way please contact Paul Galvin on 0878375407, Vincent McDermott on 0877934148, Rose Lyons on 087 2393853, Carmel McConigley on 0860746648, Teresa Feery on 0860612328, Camilla Hogan Shiel on 0876752806 or Teresa Mc Redmond on 0863313655.