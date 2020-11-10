Gardaí on hand to help Offaly man celebrate very special 100th birthday

The Covid-19 pandemic and Level 5 lockdown restrictions prevented family and friends throwing a party to mark Durrow man Paddy Clavin's 100th birthday, but they still marked the occasion in style with the help of local gardai.

Paddy Clavin celebrated the milestone birthday on Sunday with the help of Tullamore Community Policing members Garda Jean Tierney and Garda Paul Mullen at his home in Durrow.

Champagne and cake were on the menu for the select attendees, and social distancing was the order of the day though as the Covid-19 regulations were rigorously adhered to in the best interests of the health and safety of all.